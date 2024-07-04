Brokerages Set CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) PT at C$31.40

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.30.

CAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Desjardins cut their price objective on CAE from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bankshares cut their target price on CAE from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$26.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89. The firm has a market cap of C$8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. CAE has a 12 month low of C$23.74 and a 12 month high of C$33.87.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.13%. Research analysts expect that CAE will post 1.2942656 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

