OrangeKloud Technology Inc. Prices IPO at $4.75-$5.25 Per Share (ORKT)

OrangeKloud Technology Inc. (ORKT) expects to raise $14 million in an IPO on the week of July 8th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 2,800,000 shares at $4.75-$5.25 per share.

In the last 12 months, OrangeKloud Technology Inc. generated $4.6 million in revenue and had a net loss of $990,000. OrangeKloud Technology Inc. has a market-cap of $108.1 million.

Maxim Group served as the underwriter for the IPO.

OrangeKloud Technology Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)Â Based in Singapore, we supply software development services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore and Malaysia through our operating subsidiaries:Â MSC Consulting OrangeKloud Singapore MSCI ConsultingÂ *Note: Net loss and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the 12 months that ended Dec. 31, 2023.Â (Financial results are shown here in U.S. dollars – converted from Singapore dollars – according to the prospectus.) (Note: OrangeKloud Technology Inc. raised the lower end of it price range to $4.75 – up from $4.25 previously – to set the new price range at $4.75 to $5.25 – and kept the number of shares at 2.75 million shares – to raise $13.75 million, according to an F-1/A filing dated July 1, 2024.) (Note: OrangeKloud Technology Inc. increased the size of its small-cap IPO – to 2.75 million shares – and increased the price range to $4.25 to $5.25 – to raise $13.06 million, according to an F-1/A filing dated June 24, 2024. With its most recent filing, OrangeKloud Technology expanded the IPO’s size back to just a notch below its original terms disclosed in late February 2024. Background: OrangeKloud Technology increased its IPO’s size in a May 8, 2024, filing (an F-1/A) with the SEC – enlarging the IPO to 2.5 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $5.00 – to raise $11.25 million.) (More Background: In an F-1/A filing dated March 21, 2024, OrangeKloud Technology cut its IPO’s size to 2.0 million shares – down from 3.0 million shares – and kept the price range at $4.00 to $5.00 – to raise $9.0 million. Background: OrangeKloud Technology Inc. filed its F-1 on Feb. 20, 2024, in which it disclosed terms for its small-cap IPO: 3.0 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $13.5 million.) “.

OrangeKloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2003 and has 67 employees. The company is located at 1 Yishun Industrial Street 1 #04-27/28&34 Aposh Building Bizhub Singapore, 768160 and can be reached via phone at +65 6317 2050 or on the web at http://www.msc-consulting.com.sg/.

Receive News & Ratings for OrangeKloud Technology Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrangeKloud Technology Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.