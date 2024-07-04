Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) PT Raised to $53.00 at Evercore ISI

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Azenta in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.51. Azenta has a 12-month low of $43.43 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.98.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.89 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter worth about $140,856,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,231,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,382,000 after buying an additional 530,408 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,114,000 after buying an additional 152,090 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the third quarter worth about $7,510,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 365,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,809,000 after buying an additional 82,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

