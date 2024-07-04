Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Set at C$70.00 by UBS Group

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) received a C$70.00 target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s current price.

CM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.27.

Shares of CM opened at C$66.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$66.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.90. The stock has a market cap of C$62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$47.44 and a one year high of C$69.54.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.11 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.50%. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7699387 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total transaction of C$1,605,285.00. In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total transaction of C$1,605,285.00. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total transaction of C$1,372,672.55. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

