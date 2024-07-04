Brokerages Set GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Target Price at $171.81

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

NYSE GEV opened at $172.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.72. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $185.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $1,720,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $673,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $478,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $10,256,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

