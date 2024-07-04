Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Raised to $130.00 at Evercore ISI

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on A. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Shares of A stock opened at $126.13 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 527.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

