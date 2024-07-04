Analysts Set Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Target Price at $64.00

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

SFM stock opened at $82.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.61. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $84.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,785,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $99,216.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $440,686.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,785,102.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,147 shares of company stock worth $4,999,299. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

