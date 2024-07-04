JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives $43.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.93.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FROG shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. FBN Securities began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 522,348 shares in the company, valued at $22,252,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 263,207 shares of company stock worth $9,250,464 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth $22,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 10.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,344,000 after acquiring an additional 679,007 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in JFrog by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,542,000 after purchasing an additional 145,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flight Deck Capital LP purchased a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,357,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FROG opened at $35.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average is $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -75.94 and a beta of 0.96. JFrog has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

