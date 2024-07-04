Analysts Set Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Target Price at $45.38

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $10.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,097,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,149,000 after purchasing an additional 400,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,959,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,991,000 after buying an additional 173,172 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 50.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,377,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,522,000 after buying an additional 464,860 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 99.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,827,000 after acquiring an additional 412,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

