Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.51% from the company’s previous close.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

NYSE AVTR opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,457,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,837,000 after acquiring an additional 211,189 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Avantor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,561,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,298,000 after purchasing an additional 624,369 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Avantor by 14.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 9,120,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,937 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,099,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,544,000 after purchasing an additional 297,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,455,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

