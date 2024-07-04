Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Outperform Rating for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $915.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $844.17.

BLK stock opened at $788.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $780.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $792.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock will post 41.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,812,920,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in BlackRock by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,918,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,181,346,000 after purchasing an additional 749,654 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 77,524.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 641,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,211,390,000 after purchasing an additional 641,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 24,171.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 416,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,831,000 after buying an additional 414,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

