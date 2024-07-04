Brokerages Set Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT at $101.33

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 121,206 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 201,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 48,587 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,887,000 after purchasing an additional 478,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL opened at $97.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.42 and its 200-day moving average is $89.91. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

