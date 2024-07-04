Brokerages Set Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) PT at $28.58

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BASE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Couchbase from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $242,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,335,510.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $242,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 883,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,335,510.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $399,127.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,453.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 11.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 141,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 40,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Couchbase by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,359,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 97,718 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Couchbase by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BASE stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

