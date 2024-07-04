BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives $97.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOKF. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group upgraded BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 59.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,252,000 after purchasing an additional 221,785 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,375,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,930,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 28,367 shares in the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $90.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $62.42 and a 1-year high of $96.40.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 32.07%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

