BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives $9.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BigCommerce

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,787 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $48,321.45. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 240,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $48,321.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 240,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $266,423.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 719,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,011,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,943,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after purchasing an additional 693,728 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $3,184,000. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 7,553,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,493,000 after acquiring an additional 904,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $10,236,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,000,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 282,380 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $7.89 on Monday. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The firm has a market cap of $609.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 109.97%. The company had revenue of $80.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.