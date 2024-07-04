Head-To-Head Comparison: Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) and Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY)

Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Free Report) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Iochpe-Maxion has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atmus Filtration Technologies has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iochpe-Maxion 0.67% 2.31% 0.66% Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.03% 314.52% 17.61%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iochpe-Maxion 0 0 0 0 N/A Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus target price of $35.80, indicating a potential upside of 25.70%. Given Atmus Filtration Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atmus Filtration Technologies is more favorable than Iochpe-Maxion.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iochpe-Maxion $3.00 billion 0.11 $6.16 million $0.05 14.00 Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.63 billion 1.46 $171.30 million $1.96 14.53

Atmus Filtration Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iochpe-Maxion. Iochpe-Maxion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atmus Filtration Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats Iochpe-Maxion on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iochpe-Maxion

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for commercial and light vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-ups, and SUVs, as well as light and medium commercial vehicles; wheels for agricultural machinery; and light aluminum wheels for automobiles. It also provides heavy structural components, including frames, side members, and cross members. In addition, the company offers light and automotive structural components, such as stampings for passenger vehicles, handbrake levers, pedal and welded assemblies, structural parts, and other automotive components. Further, it produces railway wheels, freight cars, and castings, as well as industrial castings. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cruzeiro, Brazil.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. Its products are used in on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

