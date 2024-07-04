Reviewing Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) & Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 0 0 0 N/A Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 0 2 1 1 2.75

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.85%. Given Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

25.5% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $888.00 million N/A $169.36 million N/A N/A Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance $55.65 million 5.27 $38.71 million $1.99 7.72

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher revenue and earnings than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações N/A N/A N/A Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 62.74% 13.84% 10.74%

Dividends

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance beats Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

(Get Free Report)

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. It is also involved in the provision of construction management and technical consultancy services related to real estate. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

