IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Trading 22.3% Higher

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) shot up 22.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 4,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 17,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.54.

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions.

