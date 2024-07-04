iShares Virtual Work and Life Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IWFH) Stock Price Up 0.8%

iShares Virtual Work and Life Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IWFH – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $15.02. Approximately 92 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

iShares Virtual Work and Life Multisector ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.00 million, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18.

About iShares Virtual Work and Life Multisector ETF

The iShares Virtual Work and Life Multisector ETF (IWFH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that invests in companies around the globe that are involved in supporting individuals virtual and remote way of working and living.

