Relief Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Trading Down 1.9%

Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Relief Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66.

About Relief Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identification, development, and commercialization of novel, patent protected products for the treatment of metabolic, dermatological, and pulmonary rare diseases in Switzerland, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers SETOFILM/ONDISSOLVE for radiotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, and chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, as well as postoperative induced nausea and vomiting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relief Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relief Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.