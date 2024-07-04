Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU) Trading Up 1%

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.48 and last traded at $45.42. Approximately 590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.96.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $52.23 million, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27.

About Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund

The Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (EBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ecofin Global Water ESG index. The fund tracks an index of water infrastructure and management companies listed in developed countries. EBLU was launched on Feb 15, 2017 and is managed by Tortoise.

