Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Shares Down 2.8%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 54,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 98,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Doubleview Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$65.93 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at Doubleview Gold

In related news, Director Farshad Shirvani sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$245,000.00. 18.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Doubleview Gold

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

