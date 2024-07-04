Nifty India Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:INDF) Trading Up 1.4%

Nifty India Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:INDF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.64 and last traded at $39.58. 898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.04.
Nifty India Financials ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.56.
About Nifty India Financials ETF
