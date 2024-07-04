Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Trading Up 1.6%

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.19. Approximately 10,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 18,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $87.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Free Report) by 20,637.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF

The Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies selected by committee that are involved in the sports betting & iGaming industry. BETZ was launched on Jun 4, 2020 and is managed by Roundhill.

