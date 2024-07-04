Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Trading 0.8% Higher

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.42 and last traded at $61.20. Approximately 1,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.71.

Moncler Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.48.

Get Moncler alerts:

Moncler Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.8809 dividend. This is a boost from Moncler’s previous dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.