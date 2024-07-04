Short Interest in CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC) Increases By 9.9%

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the May 31st total of 35,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of CytoMed Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

CytoMed Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

About CytoMed Therapeutics

NASDAQ:GDTC opened at $2.04 on Thursday. CytoMed Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a current ratio of 14.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65.

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.

