Short Interest in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Rises By 10.0%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the May 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:AHT opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,940,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 926,564 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

