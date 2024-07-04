Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Short Interest Up 10.0% in June

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartica Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CITE. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cartica Acquisition by 36.2% in the third quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 461,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 122,747 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cartica Acquisition by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,830,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Cartica Acquisition by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 439,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 141,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Cartica Acquisition by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 420,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 245,507 shares in the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

Cartica Acquisition stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Cartica Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

