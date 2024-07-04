8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Short Interest Update

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,350,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the May 31st total of 13,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.

8X8 Price Performance

NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $282.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.88.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $179.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.11.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

