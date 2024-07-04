The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Short Interest Update

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,550,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the May 31st total of 17,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after buying an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $459,245,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $493,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $98.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.81. The company has a market cap of $179.72 billion, a PE ratio of 107.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.44.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

