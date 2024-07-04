Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Lowered to $113.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $222.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.62.

JAZZ stock opened at $103.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $102.86 and a fifty-two week high of $146.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,813,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 179,111 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after acquiring an additional 51,871 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

