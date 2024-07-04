Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Down 5.2% in June

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 863,800 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the May 31st total of 911,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.5 days.

Iberdrola Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDSF opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

