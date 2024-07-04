InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) versus Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Financial Contrast

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) and Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Modiv Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Modiv Industrial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Modiv Industrial has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.57%. Given Modiv Industrial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Modiv Industrial is more favorable than InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnSuites Hospitality Trust $7.57 million 2.19 $200,000.00 ($0.02) -92.00 Modiv Industrial $46.94 million 2.82 -$6.61 million ($0.47) -29.79

This table compares InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Modiv Industrial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Modiv Industrial. InnSuites Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Modiv Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Modiv Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays out -100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Modiv Industrial pays out -244.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Modiv Industrial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modiv Industrial has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Modiv Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnSuites Hospitality Trust -2.14% -5.38% -1.02% Modiv Industrial 1.80% 0.37% 0.16%

Summary

Modiv Industrial beats InnSuites Hospitality Trust on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS. IHT has paid dividends each year since 1971 currently at $0.2/year. There are approximately 9 million shares of stock outstanding. In addition, there are approximately 3 million RRF Partnership units convertible 1 to 1 into IHT stock. Total shares and units are approximately 12 million.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

