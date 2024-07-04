Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the May 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2921 per share. This is a positive change from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.46%.
Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.
