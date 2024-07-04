Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the May 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil Price Performance

Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $25.72.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2921 per share. This is a positive change from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.46%.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

(Get Free Report)

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.