Citigroup Lowers PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $117.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.21.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.5 %

PulteGroup stock opened at $105.03 on Tuesday. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,030,000 after buying an additional 28,833 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 166.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 248.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 191,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after buying an additional 136,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.