Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 234.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INZY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Inozyme Pharma from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INZY

Inozyme Pharma Price Performance

INZY stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $277.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Inozyme Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 346.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 311,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 242,080 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 170.5% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 677,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 426,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Inozyme Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.