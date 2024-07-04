MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
MFA Financial Stock Down 0.5 %
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in MFA Financial by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in MFA Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 39,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in MFA Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in MFA Financial by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in MFA Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
