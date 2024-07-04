Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, COO Dennis M. Craven purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $94,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,943 shares in the company, valued at $874,230.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,779,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,306,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,123,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,469,000 after buying an additional 324,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after buying an additional 56,937 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 28,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 145,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 74,813 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chatham Lodging Trust
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.