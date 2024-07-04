Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $411.09 million, a P/E ratio of -70.04 and a beta of 1.80. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, COO Dennis M. Craven purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $94,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,943 shares in the company, valued at $874,230.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,779,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,306,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,123,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,469,000 after buying an additional 324,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after buying an additional 56,937 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 28,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 145,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 74,813 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.