UGI (NYSE:UGI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 1.13. UGI has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $27.78.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

