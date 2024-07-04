America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, America’s Car-Mart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.98. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $127.96. The stock has a market cap of $381.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $364.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at America’s Car-Mart

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 13,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.87 per share, for a total transaction of $784,138.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 742,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,939,540. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 26,410 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.74 per share, with a total value of $1,524,913.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 768,410 shares in the company, valued at $44,367,993.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 43,189 shares of company stock worth $2,508,023. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

