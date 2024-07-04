Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Bioceres Crop Solutions’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BIOX opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $695.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1,108.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 136.1% during the first quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,627,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 938,282 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the third quarter worth $2,112,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 43,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

