Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

GLPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,587.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

