Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Natural Health Trends Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Natural Health Trends stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.87 million, a PE ratio of 140.43 and a beta of 0.91. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Natural Health Trends

About Natural Health Trends

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natural Health Trends stock. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Natural Health Trends Corp. ( NASDAQ:NHTC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Hartline Investment Corp owned about 0.12% of Natural Health Trends as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

