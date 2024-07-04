Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BKNG. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley started coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 price objective (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

BKNG stock opened at $3,916.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,775.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,632.80. The stock has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $2,624.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4,040.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

