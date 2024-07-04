Analysts Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) PT at GBX 781

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 781 ($9.88).

LRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.12) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.36) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.44) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.12) to GBX 790 ($9.99) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.49) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of LON LRE opened at GBX 590 ($7.46) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.16, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 610.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 614.52. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 527.50 ($6.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 690 ($8.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In related news, insider Philip Broadley bought 18,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 633 ($8.01) per share, with a total value of £114,250.17 ($144,510.71). 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

