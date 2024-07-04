ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives $19.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALXO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

ALX Oncology Price Performance

ALX Oncology stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. As a group, analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ALX Oncology

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $318,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,618,943.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $191,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 330,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,763.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $318,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,618,943.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,646 shares of company stock worth $1,415,320 in the last ninety days. 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,643,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,326,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,241,000 after buying an additional 667,245 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after buying an additional 64,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

