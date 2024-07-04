Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives $12.50 Average PT from Analysts

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STRO shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14,125.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 94.18% and a negative net margin of 74.61%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

