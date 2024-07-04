Brokerages Set indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Target Price at $12.64

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.64.
INDI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
INDI opened at $6.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.
