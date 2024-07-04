Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives $45.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.70.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco
Cameco Trading Up 1.6 %
Cameco stock opened at $50.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cameco
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.