Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives $45.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.70.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 26.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Cameco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cameco by 12.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Cameco by 4.4% during the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco stock opened at $50.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

