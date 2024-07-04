HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Receives $127.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair upgraded HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of HCI Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

HCI Group Price Performance

NYSE:HCI opened at $90.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.76. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $121.57. The firm has a market cap of $951.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.13.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.91. HCI Group had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $206.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCI Group will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCI Group

In related news, insider Anthony Saravanos sold 20,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $2,437,548.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCI Group news, insider Anthony Saravanos sold 20,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $2,437,548.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paresh Patel purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,794,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCI Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 399.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

